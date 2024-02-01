Rhea Ripley to lose her championship to 29-year-old WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley is among WWE's most dominant superstars today. She has been outstanding as the Women's World Champion and a member of The Judgment Day. But now that Royal Rumble 2024 is over, she needs to focus on WrestleMania 40.

Although most people think Bayley would challenge her for the gold at The Show of Shows, she might face a 29-year-old superstar instead. The name in question is former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Upon returning at Royal Rumble, Morgan was close to winning the annual multi-woman contest. She was ultimately eliminated from the bout by the winner, Bayley. That said, she could still find herself challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE will have a match at Elimination Chamber to determine Rhea Ripley's challenger on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The bout will likely take place inside the Chamber, and Morgan could be crowned the number one contender for The Nightmare's title.

That said, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Liv Morgan vs. Ripley at The Showcase of the Immortals, especially considering their storied history. For those unaware, The Judgment Day member attacked the 29-year-old in July 2023, sidelining her from active competition for the rest of the year.

If they indeed lock horns at 'Mania, it certainly would be a full-circle moment in their story. Morgan could shockingly be the one to dethrone Ripley. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could take revenge for all that The Judgment Day member has put her through.

At this point, this is just speculation, and only WWE creative knows what's in the cards for 'Mania.

Rhea Ripley has a lot of superstars vying for her crown

Though she might have to wait at the back of the queue, Liv Morgan undoubtedly has a grudge against Rhea Ripley. Many superstars are vying for The Nightmare's attention to win the Women's World Championship. In fact, the list of challengers is seemingly growing every day.

Becky Lynch has already expressed her interest in facing Ripley, as has the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley. But, the real problem for Mami ahead of Elimination Chamber in Australia is Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force assaulted Ripley on this week's episode of RAW and seems adamant about getting her hands on the title one way or another.

It will be interesting to see just how Ripley deals with all these enemies circling her. One thing is for sure: The Nightmare's Road to WrestleMania 40 will be bumpy.

