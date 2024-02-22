Rhea Ripley to lose her title due to Dominik Mysterio's betrayal? 3 twists that could happen at Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is scheduled to emanate live from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, this Saturday, February 24.

Apart from the two high-profile Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches, the event will see Rhea Ripley defend her title against Nia Jax. Meanwhile, the other members of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Given the outcomes of the announced matches arguably look predictable, the company could have a few major swerves planned for Elimination Chamber 2024 to add that shock value to the event.

In this piece, we will look at three such potential twists that could happen this Saturday at Elimination Chamber 2024.

#3. Rhea Ripley loses her title due to Dominik Mysterio

As mentioned earlier, Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Title on the line against Nia Jax in a one-on-one contest at Elimination Chamber 2024. However, The Eradicator could lose her title due to Dominik Mysterio's shocking betrayal.

For those unaware, Rhea Ripley has not been accompanying The Judgment Day during their matches recently. On top of that, The Eradicator seemingly cut a face promo on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Given that, speculation has it that Rhea Ripley could exit The Judgment Day, leading to a potential face-turn.

If that is indeed the case, the company could pull the trigger on the same at Elimination Chamber 2024. The creative team could have Dominik Mysterio shockingly turn on Rhea to cost her the Women's World Title. This potential angle could then lead to The Eradicator's exit from the dominant faction.

#2. The Bloodline attacks Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will feature as the special guest on Grayson Waller's talkshow, The Grayson Waller Effect, at Elimination Chamber 2024. However, this segment may turn south sooner rather than later.

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could make their presence felt during the segment to lay waste to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The heels could join forces with Waller to launch a brutal beatdown on the babyfaces to try and take them out before WrestleMania 40.

#1. The Rock enters the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Apart from Cody Rhodes, The Rock is at loggerheads with Seth Rollins. The Visionary has been firing verbal volleys at The Brahma Bull since his return a few weeks ago. Rollins has even accused The Rock of misusing his power.

Given how things have been unfolding between the duo, there have been murmurs that The Rock could face The Visionary at WrestleMania 40. If that is indeed the plan, WWE could have The Great One win the Elimination Chamber match to get to Rollins.

The Rock could take out one of the participants of the Chamber match before entering the high-profile encounter to win the whole thing. This potential angle would then set up a dream match between The Great One and The Architect at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want The Rock to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

