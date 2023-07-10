Rhea Ripley to lose her Women's World Championship to a 33-year-old star at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Exploring massive title change

While Rhea Ripley is rumored to lock horns with her real-life friend Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam 2023, she could lose her title to a 33-year-old star at the event. The superstar in question is none other than IYO SKY.

As you may know, The Genius of the Sky prevailed over five other names to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake event. Following that, WWE teased SKY cashing in her briefcase on Rhea Ripley on the post-MITB episode of WWE RAW.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if the 33-year-old star targets Ripley following her potential clash against Rodriguez at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The creative team could have IYO SKY take advantage of an exhausted and battered Rhea Ripley to successfully cash in her briefcase and win the Women's World Championship in Detroit.

This possible angle would not only be one of the most memorable and historic moments in the history of the company but also establish The Genius of the Sky as a legit star on the main roster.

IYO SKY's recent WWE run has been incredible

IYO SKY is undoubtedly one of the most talented names in the women's division. While the star had a lukewarm reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion, things have changed drastically in the last few months.

IYO SKY has become a fan favorite, thanks to her recent work. From delivering an impressive performance again Bianca Belair at Backlash to winning the MITB briefcase, SKY has been doing some of the best work of her career recently.

SKY's recent run has earned her huge praise from the wrestling community, with former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa hailing her as one of the best in the business.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Rosa said:

"This woman is one of the most talented wrestlers I've met, one of the most incredible performers I've seen live, I've seen on TV. When I was in Japan, she did some of the craziest, I don't even know how she's alive, let's put it that way. She's still very young, she still has a great, great journey to go, and I hope one day she is champion." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Should IYO SKY become the new Women's World Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes