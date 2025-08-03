Rhea Ripley may turn heel on WWE RAW due to one heartbreaking reason

Rhea Ripley is one of the most decorated women in the history of the wrestling industry. The star has managed to garner a lot of attention all around the world and has been engaged in the Women’s World Championship picture for quite some time now.Ripley has been trying to get her hands back on the Women’s World title over the past few months and was a part of a massive triple threat match involving the champion Naomi and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam. The three top women kicked off the action on Night Two of the Biggest Party of the Summer, and the match ended with Naomi picking up a victory by pinning Rhea Ripley to retain her title.Ripley has been on the losing side for quite some time now. The former Women’s World Champion has failed to pick up a victory against Iyo Sky in a number of matches since the Road to WrestleMania, and now getting pinned by Naomi in a triple threat match at SummerSlam ended up being another big disappointment for the Eradicator.With continuous losses and disappointments for the star, it is quite possible that Rhea Ripley turns heel to finally get a new character, which could eventually change the fortunes of the former Women’s World Champion.A potential heel turn could open the door for a series of new rivalries and bring a number of opportunities for Ripley to prove herself as a top star once again. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the former Judgment Day star next.Rhea Ripley addressed the developments in herself over the past few years in WWERhea Ripley has undoubtedly proved to the world why she is considered to be one of the top names in the industry today. The star addressed the recent changes in her appearance and herself in an interview on Haroon’s YouTube channel, stating that the old version of herself was ‘dead’.&quot;Well, as you can see, I grew the hell up. The difference is that the smile is fake. This one is real. She was not happy, not confident, and very, very insecure. So, that would be the biggest difference. I don't care what people think about me anymore because this Rhea Ripley. She's dead to the world. She died a long time ago. She's innocent, and I'm glad that she's gone,&quot; Ripley said. (From 00:06 to 00:32)While this version of Ripley has been phenomenal, she really needs a character change to turn her career around once again. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.