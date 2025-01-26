Rhea Ripley to miss Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair and Naomi dethroned? 5 Directions for Nia Jax after Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently failed to defeat Rhea Ripley in a Women’s World Championship match. The Saturday Night’s Main Event bout saw both wrestlers put up an equal fight. But, Mami ultimately prevailed and defeated Jax.

However, with the massive heel push she is receiving, The Irresistible Force potentially won’t back down so easily. Here are five directions the two-time WWE Women’s Champion can take after SNME.

#5. Nia Jax could win the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble

Nia Jax has always proven to be one of the toughest opponents to eliminate in the Women’s Royal Rumble. This year, however, The Irresistible Force could go on and win the Rumble. Although the 2024 Queen of the Ring lost her match to Rhea Ripley, the feud between these women is far from over.

Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Jax also has unfinished business with Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her to become the new WWE Women’s Champion. Thus, The Irresistible Force has multiple future prospects if she wins the Rumble.

#4. Jax could injure Rhea Ripley

In this week’s episode of RAW, Nia Jax attacked Rhea Ripley while she was making her way into the arena. The security made a timely intervention and saved Mami from any injuries. Jax continued to make use of underhanded tactics on SNME by headbutting The Eradicator even before Lilian Garcia could announce her for the match.

Expand Tweet

Thus, there is a high probability that Jax will not let Ripley go anytime soon. Moreover, there is a possibility that she could attack the Women’s World Champion next week and possibly injure her ahead of the Royal Rumble.

#3. Transfer back to WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax moved to the RAW brand via the transfer window from WWE SmackDown. Although Jax received a lot of boos from the fans on the Monday Night Show, the company may not want to continue her feud with The Eradicator. This could be because of several other stars such as Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Bayley standing in line to challenge Mami.

Thus, the Stamford-based promotion may choose to send Jax back to WWE SmackDown. Right now, Tiffany Stratton has no significant rival and The Irresistible Force would be the perfect opponent for her. Thus, following her SNME fallout, she could restart her feud with The Buff Barbie and look to put an end to Tiffy Time.

#2. Nia Jax could form a new Bloodline with the Tongans

Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Jacob Fatu lose control during his match with Braun Strowman. The Samoan Werewolf kept attacking the Monster of All Monsters despite the referee ringing the bell and security trying to stop him. Tama Tonga, who is also a vicious heel, had to intervene and stop his teammate.

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa already seems to have given up on the New Bloodline, and with Fatu being unstable, the faction could use some new leadership. Interestingly, there is a chance that WWE could try something creative here and make Nia Jax lead the New Bloodline with just the Tongan brothers on her side.

The Stamford-based promotion has recently been mentioning her Samoan heritage quite a lot. Thus, Jax could lead the New Bloodline going forward.

#1. Jax could become a tag team champion

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae have been teaming up together for quite some time. The duo has already clashed with the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi in a losing effort. However, they secured a win alongside Liv Morgan this week on SmackDown against Belair, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley.

Thus, WWE may have plans to field The Irresistible Force and The Poison Pixie as the new tag champs. This would keep both of them relevant without making them compete with the currently saturated space in the singles division. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback