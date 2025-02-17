Rhea Ripley to miss WWE RAW tonight? Know the reason for her absence

Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE RAW's staple and top stars on the brand, whether as a champion or not. While she has usually been appearing on the show since returning from her injury in July, she might miss the upcoming show.

Ad

Rhea Ripley gained a bigger target on her back when 2025 rolled in. Many stars have their eye on her since she is one of the most notable names in the company, and that only grew when she defeated Liv Morgan on WWE RAW's Netflix debut for the Women's World Championship. Although she has only defended the title once since winning it back, she has been a constant star on the Monday show to build feuds and storylines. However, it seems like her role as a wife will have to come first tonight.

Ad

Trending

In a recent Instagram post, Rhea Ripley shared that she was on honeymoon with her husband and fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews. The Women's World Champion also shared that despite her husband sustaining an ankle injury before his AEW Grand Slam: Australia match against Kazuchika Okada, they were going to continue the celebration. With this in mind, it looks like she might miss the Monday show tonight.

Ad

Signs of Buddy and Ripley dating showed in 2022 when the Australian stars would regularly share photos of them on social media. They got engaged in August 2023 and got married in June 2024, a month before Rhea returned to the Stamford-based promotion due to her shoulder injury.

Who is Rhea Ripley set to face next on WWE RAW?

2025 Women's Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair has already declared that she will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, leaving the winner of the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match to face Rhea Ripley at 'Mania. However, IYO SKY might change this.

Ad

IYO SKY and Liv Morgan competed on WWE RAW a few weeks ago to determine who would qualify for the Chamber match, but interference from The Eradicator cost the Japanese star the match and resulted in The Judgment Day winning.

The Women's World Champion was apologetic about what happened and has granted the Damage CTRL member a chance for the title. Now, both women are set to compete on the Monday show after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for Rhea Ripley on the Monday show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback