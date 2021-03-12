"It drags on you mentally" - Rhea Ripley reflects on not seeing her family in two years

Rhea Ripley has opened up on struggling with not being able to see her family. It has been over two years since the former NXT Women's Champion saw her family members in person.

Speaking to Samoa Joe on WWE's Grit and Glory, Ripley expressed her sadness about not seeing her loved ones. She also explained why the situation affected her from a mental standpoint.

“It was a hard thing to think about was the fact that if I made it here (to WWE), I would have to leave my family. I’m a huge family girl. Knowing that I haven’t seen them in over two years now is really, really tough.

“I went through a lot of struggles, and I didn’t have much, like, guidance from my family because I couldn’t really contact them ’cause of the time zones. When they’re sleeping, I was awake. When they’re awake, I’m sleeping. It drags on you mentally.” - H/T WrestlingInc.

With Rhea Ripley set to move to the main roster shortly, her family will surely be tuning in to Monday Night RAW to support her. Hopefully, Ripley will be able to see her family again very soon.

Rhea Ripley wanted her family in attendance at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (Credit: WWE)

During the conversation with Samoa Joe, Rhea Ripley also noted how upset she was that her family would not be able to attend WrestleMania 36 to see her wrestle Charlotte Flair. The event took place shortly after the Coronavirus outbreak, with the WWE Performance Center playing host to the crowd-less show.

"It wasn’t the fact that there was going to be zero people in attendance, but it was the fact that my family couldn’t be there to be part of this moment with me. That really sucked. It made me really sad and depressed" - H/T WrestlingInc

Ripley's arrival to RAW is right around the corner, so it can be expected that she will once again be feuding with The Queen somewhere down the line.

