"It made me really sad and depressed" - Rhea Ripley reveals her frustration over WrestleMania 36 match

Rhea Ripley has opened up about being frustrated over her WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair last year.

During a recent appearance on WWE's Grit and Glory with Samoa Joe, the former NXT Women's Champion explained that her WrestleMania debut was not what she had hoped for. At last year's WrestleMania, there were no fans in the building as Ripley lost her NXT Women's Championship to Flair. However, Ripley would reveal it was another factor altogether that soured her first WrestleMania experience - the fact her family wasn't live in attendance.

“Man, I had a lot of frustration. Like, I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty upset. It wasn’t the fact that there was going to be zero people in attendance, but it was the fact that my family couldn’t be there to be part of this moment with me. That really sucked. It made me really sad and depressed, but at the same time, it’s WrestleMania.

“Even though I say that I don’t have any goals in wrestling, WrestleMania was always something I wanted to be a part of. Even though there was no one to celebrate or cheer or boo, and I didn’t have my family there, I knew that they were watching at home and supporting me no matter what. I had to keep imagining that in my mind, and that helped me sort of get through it.” - H/T WrestlingInc

Rhea Ripley is expected to do big things on the main roster

Rhea Ripley's success in NXT has left many in the WWE Universe expecting big things from the Australian star upon her main roster debut. One such WWE Universe member is none other than the hardcore legend Mick Foley.

In a recent tweet, Foley praised Ripley and directly warned WWE not to "mess around" when it came to her potential push on the main roster.

It's vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE



PLEASE don't allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate.



Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly. https://t.co/3lFg147YJ7 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2021

Ripley is yet to debut on Monday Night RAW, but she is certain to make a significant impact on the Red brand in the weeks and months to come.

