Rhea Ripley to replace Damian Priest with Roman Reigns' former rival in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive swerve in store for fans in the new year as Rhea Ripley could replace Damian Priest with Roman Reigns' former rival in The Judgment Day.

The superstar in question is none other than the United States Champion Logan Paul. As you may know, the self-proclaimed leader of The Judgment Day has not had the best of times recently. The heel faction suffered a major loss under his leadership at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Following that, The Archer of Infamy was called out by Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago on RAW for assuming that he was the leader of The Judgment Day. Given how things unfolded, it wouldn't be surprising if the de facto leader of the faction, Ripley, kicks Priest out of the stable.

The Eradicator could have the entire faction turn on the former United States Champion and lay waste to him. Following that, Rhea Ripley could go on to replace Damian Priest with Logan Paul.

As you may know, The Maverick has become a major star in the Stamford-based company over the last year or so. Logan's stocks skyrocketed following his high-profile encounter against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. He recently won his first title in WWE by defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Logan Paul also shares a good bond with one of the most important cogs of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio. Given that, Ripley could recruit the current United States Champion in their group to not only strengthen it but also to spread their wings over WWE SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley on if she sees herself as the leader of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently shared her thoughts on whether she sees herself as the leader of The Judgment Day.

In an earlier episode of WWE Die Woche, The Eradicator said that the heel stable is like a family and everyone is equal in the stable.

"So I’ve heard people throw around the ‘leader’ name. And they’re very caught up on me and Finn. The thing with our faction is, we don’t have a leader. In our eyes we’re all equal, and we can all do what each other wants and we help each other out with anything. We’re like a family. We’re a close-knit unit, and we all think the same and we all have the same thing that we want to accomplish here in WWE," she said.

While Ripley might have proclaimed that her stable is a close-knit unit, that may not be the case in the new year, as the group could implode sooner rather than later.

Do you agree with Rhea Ripley's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.