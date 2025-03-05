Rhea Ripley to request Triple H to bring back her ex-partner to WWE RAW after what happened? Possibility explored

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Rhea Ripley lose her Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY after Bianca Belair interfered in the bout. This outcome surprised numerous viewers, as no one had anticipated it just weeks before WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Ripley was devastated after her shocking loss to IYO SKY and was unable to control her emotions. In an emotional backstage interview, Mami broke down in tears and expressed how she couldn't trust her friends in the business, seemingly targeting Bianca Belair. Since Mami is heartbroken and outnumbered, she might ask Triple H to bring back her Terror Twin, Damian Priest, to RAW.

Priest could make a one-off appearance on the red brand to console his real-life friend and motivate her before 'Mania. The Archer of Infamy could remind Ripley how they collectively reached the pinnacle of WWE as part of The Judgment Day. This could allow The Eradicator to bounce back and reclaim her throne on RAW.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damian Priest was drafted to SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window before RAW's Netflix debut. He is currently engaged in a feud against Drew McIntyre, and the two are reportedly set to face each other at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

The SmackDown Superstar wants to win the WWE Tag Team Title alongside Rhea Ripley

Last year, on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Damian Priest discussed the idea of teaming up with Rhea Ripley to capture the World Tag Team Championship.

Ad

The 42-year-old star said if WWE creative allowed a mixed tandem to compete in the men’s tag team division, he’d love to hold championship gold alongside Ripley.

"Yeah, it's very possible. If they allow Rhea [Ripley] to be my partner for the World Tag Team Titles, that's 100% possible we can beat anybody. I just don't think (...) there's nobody right now in WWE that I feel like I can't stand toe-to-toe with, and I know she [Rhea] thinks the same way. So if you put us together as a team. I mean, you saw how we wiped the floor with Dom [Dominik] and Liv [Morgan]. That was cakework. Now you put us against the tag team champs. I am not saying it will be cakework, but we will get it done. So that's on [Adam] Pearce and the office people at the company to decide," Priest said.

With a lot unfolding on RAW, it will be interesting to see how Ripley recovers from her title loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback