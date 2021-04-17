Rhea Ripley reveals when she found out about her WWE main roster call up

At WrestleMania 37, Rhea Ripley became the new WWE RAW Women's Champion when she defeated Asuka during the second night of the event. Ripley wowed fans at the start of the year in the 2021 Royal Rumble where she was the runner-up to Bianca Belair.

Following this great moment, fans expected a main roster call-up for Ripley. This later happened in March of this year following a series of vignettes hyping up the former NXT Women's Champion. During her debut, she challenged Asuka to a WrestleMania match.

Rhea Ripley recently spoke to TalkSPORT about her call up to RAW, saying:

“I actually found out really early that I was going to going to RAW or SmackDown. I found out before War Games actually. So it was a while before and I sort of had that in my mind. I just went with everything. Because you know how you get told things and it never happens or things change, so I knew but I also didn’t know in a way."

Rhea Ripley continued:

“But after the Royal Rumble I was at RAW every week from then on, but before that I was always at NXT. So I knew at least I’m there, I just didn’t know when my journey would actually start.”

Rhea Ripley recently returned to NXT

During the edition of NXT that followed WrestleMania and NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance. During their time on the show, the pair celebrated their wins alongside Raquel Ganzalez, who is the newest NXT Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley also commented on this when speaking to TalkSPORT. The RAW Women's Champion said:

“Just going out there, standing in the ring with Raquel and Bianca, two incredible women that I really do respect and look up to, and sharing that moment where we all get to hold up our titles and show off our hard work to everyone, I thought it was a really special moment."

“I really have to thank Hunter for putting that on NXT for everyone to see.”

On RAW, Rhea Ripley appears to be beginning a feud with Charlotte Flair. The multiple-time champion interrupted Ripley's rematch against Asuka on the post-WrestleMania episode this past Monday night.

