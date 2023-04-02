Rhea Ripley's real-life best friend could be the first to challenge her after WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley locked horns with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in what was possibly the best match of the night. While the match kept going back and forth, The Eradicator defeated The Queen to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Following her massive win on The Show of Shows, fans have been wondering what the promotion could have in store for The Judgment Day member next. One such name who could step up to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship could be her real-life friend Raquel Rodriguez.

For those who don't know, Raquel and Rhea are very close friends in real life. The duo have been friends since their run in NXT. Rodriguez recently shared her views on her friendship with Ripley.

"I’ve looked to Rhea Ripley a lot [for advice]cbecause we are close friends, frenemies, whatever you wanna call us. But she has had her experience on the main roster for a little bit longer than I have so I do go to her for a lot of advice, especially when it comes to these bigger events like Elimination Chamber and I know she’s gonna be here this weekend as well facing Beth Phoenix."

While fans had high hopes for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion upon her main roster debut, her recent stint on the blue brand has arguably been a bit underwhelming. However, things could change if WWE decides to pit her against The Eradicator of Judgment Day.

Given the duo are close friends in real life, WWE could use their off-screen relationship to weave an interesting storyline on-screen. The company may have Ripley feature on WWE SmackDown to celebrate her title win at WrestleMania 39, only for Raquel to step up to challenge her.

What else happened on the opening night of WrestleMania 39?

Apart from Ripley dethroning Charlotte Flair, the first night of WrestleMania 39 saw Austin Theory successfully defend his United States Championship against John Cena.

Furthermore, The Street Profits won the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way match, while Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus prevailed over Damage CTRL.

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio also picked up huge wins against Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio in their respective matches at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Night One of the Show of Shows also crowned new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos.

