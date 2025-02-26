Rhea Ripley’s real-life friend to cost her the Women’s Title after Elimination Chamber? Possibility explored

Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line against IYO SKY this coming Monday on RAW. Should The Eradicator defeat the Damage CTRL member, she will go on to WrestleMania 41 to face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, featuring Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss.

Even though Ripley is the favorite to retain the Women's World Championship against The Genius of The Sky, she could see one of her real-life friends interfere in next week's match and cost her the title. This real-life friend is Raquel Rodriguez.

This past Monday, Big Mami Cool and The Miracle Kid dethroned Naomi and Bianca Belair to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Next week, Raquel could add a new angle to her rivalry with Ripley by costing Mami the Women's World Championship.

The two stars have had a feud since Bad Blood, where Raquel returned and assaulted Rhea Ripley, allowing Liv Morgan to retain the Women's World Title via DQ. Later, The Nightmare defeated Rodriguez in a singles match on RAW. Now, they can add a new angle, which could lead to another match at WrestleMania 41 unless The Eradicator gets added to the title match with IYO SKY and the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, making it a Triple Threat.

It must be noted that the on-screen rivalry has nothing to do with their real-life relationship. They have been best friends ever since they started their careers in WWE. There was also a time when they both were champions in WWE. Raquel was the NXT Women's Champion, and Rhea was the RAW Women's Champion.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative.

Rhea Ripley calls Raquel Rodriguez her best friend

During an appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast last year, the reigning Women's World Champion opened up about her relationship with Raquel Rodriguez, calling The Judgment Day member her ''best friend.''

"The two people that I really like have to give credit to are Raquel Rodriguez. She's my best friend. We went through so much at the Performance Center together. We were the only two girls in Scotty's class," Rhea said.

Their on-screen rivalry started during their NXT days, and it appears to be far from over since Rhea Ripley is currently a face and Raquel Rodriguez a heel on the main roster.

