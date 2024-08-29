Rhea Ripley's real-life husband to return to WWE and help her against The Judgment Day? Chances of it happening

On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley finds herself in a constant tussle against Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day. While Ripley has Damian Priest by her side, the group has the numbers advantage and is more likely to succeed, simply for that reason.

When Ripley teams up with Priest at Bash in Berlin to face Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, there will be concerns about interference from The Judgment Day. This has led to questions about whether Mami's real-life husband, Buddy Matthews, could return to WWE and help her. The answer is, 'no.'

Matthews recently re-signed with All Elite Wrestling. Hence, it does not look like he will be able to cross over to the Stamford-based promotion for at least a few more years. It's important to note that Matthews was with WWE from 2013 to 2021. He was eventually released from his contract in 2021.

While Buddy Matthews wrestled in the independent scene following his release, All Elite Wrestling signed him in 2022, and since then he has been with the Tony Khan-led company. During his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion, Matthews won the AEW World Trios Championship.

Dominik Mysterio recently revealed why The Judgment Day cut ties with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

Before Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor could turn their backs on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest respectively, the faction was always together and it was hard to imagine they would break apart someday. However, at SummerSlam, the tables turned when Rhea and Damian were shown the door by The Judgment Day.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Dominik Mysterio revealed why the faction decided to cut ties with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. As per the former NXT North American Champion, the Terror Twins had gotten ahead of themselves and action was needed.

"Then all of us realizing Damian and Rhea had gotten ahead of themselves so we had to take out the trash. There is a lot of history there between all of us and I think it’s really cool to see it all come together," he said.

While Dominik is currently with Liv Morgan and seems to be enjoying her company, it will be interesting to see how he performs at Bash in Berlin. Although Dominik and Liv will have the support of the entire Judgment Day, victory is not ensured, given the skills of The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy.

