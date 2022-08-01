Rhea Ripley sends a bold message to Edge following SummerSlam return

Rhea Ripley has sent a bold and threatening message to Edge following the latter's return to WWE TV at SummerSlam.

The Rated-R Superstar made his return at the Biggest Party of the Summer to help The Mysterios win their tag team match against The Judgment Day. The Hall of Famer was beaten and kicked out of the group he founded on the June 6th episode of RAW.

Cryptic vignettes began airing on WWE TV starting at Money In The Bank on July 2nd. Fans eventually deciphered that the videos teased the return of Edge. He seems to have returned with a darker persona, similar to his days in The Brood in the early 2000s.

Rhea Ripley, who was the third member to join the group at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year, recently tweeted a warning message. The message was clearly directed at the former 11-time World Champion:

"Bring the flames. Bring your vengeance. YOU know what we are capable of. #SummerSlam #TheJudgmentDay," she tweeted.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day made her return to Monday Night RAW earlier this week. She attacked The Mysterios after being out with a brain and teeth injury for over a month.

Rhea Ripley claimed that beating up Domik Mysterio is a "great pastime."

During The Mysterios and The Judgment Day SummerSlam Match, she tripped Dominik while he and Rey were attempting stereo 619s. She then hit the 25-year-old with a Facebuster into the turnbuckle from an Electric Chair position.

Rhea Ripley recently responded to a tweet claiming that beating up Dominik Mysterio is a "great pastime." She said that she agreed to that statement while quote-tweeting it:

The former RAW Women's Champion previously dragged and beat the younger Mysterio during a surprise attack by her group on last week's RAW. Making it twice that she has attacked and "beat up" Dominik Mysterio.

While her interference was negated by Edge's return, she did make a mark on the match. It seems that the group will continue their feud with Rey and Dominik along with The Ultimate Opportunist.

