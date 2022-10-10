"I was always The NIGHTMARE" - Rhea Ripley warns WWE legends following brutal attack at Extreme Rules

Rhea Ripley sent out a warning today on Twitter to Edge and Beth Phoenix after her brutal attack on The Glamazon last night at WWE Extreme Rules.

Finn Balor battled Edge in an I Quit match last night at the premium live event. The Rated-R Superstar was in control but Judgment Day interfered. Rey Mysterio tried to help Edge but the numbers game was too much.

Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, rushed to the ring, but Rhea attacked her from behind. Ripley put The Glamazon's head on top of a steel chair and set up for the ConChairTo. Edge quit in order to stop Rhea, but she hit Beth with the ConChairTo anyway.

The 25-year-old has now taken to Twitter to send out a warning to Edge and Beth Phoenix. She noted that Edge named her "The ERADICATOR" in WWE and that is what she has become.

"@EdgeRatedR YOU named me the ERADICATOR, so that’s what I became… But before you I was always The NIGHTMARE. Sweet “dreams” @TheBethPhoenix #TheJudgmentDay #ExtremeRules"

Rhea Ripley breaks silence after WWE Extreme Rules

Rhea Ripley sent out a message shortly after the brutal attack last night and showed no remorse for her actions after WWE Extreme Rules.

The Rated-R Superstar founded Judgment Day, but the group betrayed him. Judgment Day has since added Dominik to its ranks after turning him against his father Rey Mysterio.

Ripley stated that Edge was the person that taught everyone in Judgment Day to never hold back, and that is what she did at Extreme Rules.

"YOU @EdgeRatedR were the one that taught us to NEVER hold back. #TheJudgmentDay #ExtremeRules"

Beth Phoenix last competed in a match at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. She teamed up with Edge to defeat The Miz & Maryse at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see if The Glamazon decides to get back into the squared circle once again to get revenge on Rhea Ripley.

