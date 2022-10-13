“RIP” - Rhea Ripley sends ominous message to WWE Hall of Famer

Rhea Ripley sent an ominous message to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix after attacking her over the weekend.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Edge battled Finn Balor in an I Quit match. The Rated-R Superstar was in control of the match when The Judgment Day interfered. Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, got into the ring to try and help, but Rhea attacked her as well.

Ripley put Beth's head on top of a steel chair and forced Edge to quit to protect his wife. Despite Edge saying the words "I quit" to end the match, Rhea still hit Phoenix with a ConChairTo and left her laying in the ring. Judgment Day then all shared a laugh and exited the ring as Edge checked on his wife.

The 26-year-old has now taken to Twitter to boast about her actions. She wore an armband with the legend's name on it and responded to BT Sport's official WWE account that claimed it was an awful message.

"RIP...ley > @TheBethPhoenix," tweeted Ripley.

Rhea Ripley warns Edge & Beth Phoenix after WWE Extreme Rules

Rhea Ripley sent out a warning to The Glamazon and The Rated-R Superstar after her brutal attack at Extreme Rules. She noted that Edge gave her the "ERADICATOR" moniker and that is what she became.

Ripley also wished Beth "sweet dreams" in the post and included a video of the brutal attack at Extreme Rules this past Saturday night.

"@EdgeRatedR YOU named me the ERADICATOR, so that’s what I became… But before you I was always The NIGHTMARE. Sweet “dreams” @TheBethPhoenix #TheJudgmentDay #ExtremeRules"

Rhea Ripley has become the focal point of The Judgment Day. She recently convinced Dominik to betray his father Rey Mysterio and join the group. It will be interesting to see if The Nightmare can convince any other wrestlers join Judgment Day moving forward.

