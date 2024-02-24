Rhea Ripley and other stars to break a 6-year old WWE streak at Elimination Chamber?

Rhea Ripley has been a massive star for WWE. Since defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, Mami has become one of the biggest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. It can be argued that the current Women's World Champion's popularity led to the company hosting the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

While she is expected to break many records in the future, at Elimination Chamber: Perth, Ripley and her female colleagues will end a six-year old WWE streak. The streak in question is the number of matches between women being more than matches between men at a premium live event.

In Perth, Australia, the Elimination Chamber is set to showcase more women's matches as compared to men's matches. While Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, the event will also feature a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, who will face The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Apart from this match, the PLE will also feature the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. On the other hand, the men's division will only see two matches. The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, after which fans will witness the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

This development is indeed exciting for the female superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. The only time something like this happened previously at a PLE was at Hell in a Cell (2021) and Money in the Bank (2022).

Wrestling veteran believes Rhea Ripley will lose at Elimination Chamber: Perth

When Rhea Ripley walks out to defend her Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth, she will have quite the support from the crowd. This, mixed with her amazing in-ring form, makes her a favorite to retain the title. However, a wrestling veteran believes Mami will lose her championship at the PLE.

The wrestling veteran in question is Bill Apter. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter mentioned Nia Jax would squash Rhea Ripley. Apter suggested this outcome could lead to Ripley turning into a fan-favorite heel at WrestleMania 40.

Bill Apter said:

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia has squashed Rhea Ripley several times, and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Ripley, in character, won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man, oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favorite heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax."

While Apter's idea sounds good, one could only imagine how the fans in the arena would react if Rhea Ripley were to lose. Regardless of what happens in this match, Elimination Chamber 2024 is expected to be an exciting event.

