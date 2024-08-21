Rhea Ripley to start new romance angle with controversial WWE Superstar? Exploring potential shock

Rhea Ripley recently got out of a romantic storyline with Dominik Mysterio, after he betrayed her at SummerSlam and sided with Liv Morgan. But it seems that the former Women's Champion could be open to something new.

Ripley has teased starting a romantic storyline with Jey Uso on RAW, but recent backstage images show The Eradicator with one of WWE's controversial stars, CM Punk, as part of an interesting stable with Damian Priest and Cathy Kelley.

Priest was also betrayed at SummerSlam, as Finn Balor turned his back on his former tag team partner. Both Rhea and Damian are now known as The Terror Twins and they are currently outnumbered against the new Judgment Day. The controversial star recently posted a backstage photo on his Instagram story that featured him alongside Ripley, Priest, and Cathy Kelley.

Trending

Is this a tease, could CM Punk join Rhea Ripley? [Screengrab of CM Punk's recent Instagram story]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Punk even gave the stable the name "Quad Terror Squad" which could be a hint that the group has thought about working together.

Punk is currently busy with his own story trying to overcome Drew McIntyre, but given Rhea Ripley's history with McIntyre she could insert herself into the storyline and help if he was to then help her with her current issues with The Judgment Day.

Is CM Punk the right person to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest?

CM Punk and Mami have a massive age difference but he's someone who could take Ripley under his wing and push her to the next level. After being in a partnership with Dominik Mysterio and being seen as the dominant part of the couple, it would be different for the former Women's World Champion to be in a new role.

Expand Tweet

Punk has had on-screen relationships before but no one like Ripley, and given the issues she currently has with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito he would be the perfect person to step in and help.

This week on RAW, it was clear that Ripley and Damian Priest were not enough on their own, so they could be in need of some backup. CM Punk would be a fantastic option, especially since he needs something to occupy his time while he waits for Seth Rollins to return and pick up a feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback