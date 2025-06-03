Rhea Ripley to start new romantic angle with 36-year-old star on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is all set for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7. The Nightmare has been a workhorse throughout her career, leading her to become one of the most prominent stars on the roster. However, she has been receiving backlash in recent times, with many feeling that she is being handed title opportunities.
In a surprising turn of events, Rhea Ripley might make major changes and begin a new romantic angle with a 36-year-old star. The superstar in question is backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley, who is reportedly preparing for a role on television.
Recently, Kelley posted a TikTok video featuring herself and Rhea Ripley. She and Mami were in A call booth together. Kelley first came out of the booth, adjusting her clothes. Ripley followed her with a goofy smile on her face. This has led many fans to believe that they could soon start an on-screen romantic angle.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
The 36-year-old has also accepted that she is Ripley's work girlfriend. On X, Kelley recently expressed her desire to see Mami take on Stephanie Vaquer. If the two stars start feuding, Kelley could be The Nightmare's on-screen partner and manager.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Top WWE heel superstar considers Rhea Ripley her real-life sister
Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are longtime on-screen rivals. However, while speaking on Casual Conversation with The Classic, Big Mami Cool broke character and said that she considered The Nightmare her real-life sister.
“I look at Rhea like my real-life sister, which is also a never-ending rivalry. That's just what sisters do, you know? We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. But at the end of the day, they're always there. Rhea has come such a long way on her own as the superstar in [The] Judgment Day, as this megastar that she is today. So, working with her is always going to be a pleasure of mine," said Rodriguez.
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Rhea Ripley in the coming months.