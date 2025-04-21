Rhea Ripley to step away from WWE; new heel faction with returning star? 3 Directions for Mami after her WrestleMania 41 loss

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Despite her best efforts, Mami failed to win the title back as The Genius of the SKY retained the championship. Here are three directions The Eradicator can take after her loss at the Show of Shows.

#3. Rhea Ripley could continue to torment IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley lost the Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY on the March 3, 2025 episode of RAW. Despite being beaten fair and square, Mami believed that Bianca Belair, who was watching the match from ringside, had something to do with her loss, since she was cheering for SKY.

Because of this belief, The Eradicator kept trying to insert herself into the championship match at WrestleMania 41. She even forcibly put her signature on the contract meant for SKY and the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Belair.

Despite successfully getting herself into the match, Rhea Ripley lost the match. However, the Damage CTRL member didn’t retain her title by pinning Mami. Instead, she pinned the EST of WWE to win the match.

The former Judgment Day member can use this as leverage to target and torment the Women’s World Champion once more—not seeing that SKY could have easily pinned her as well, since her Over The Moonsault had connected with both her challengers.

#2. Mami could take a break from WWE

Rhea Ripley is a top card wrestler in the women’s division. The Eradicator spent the last year chasing Liv Morgan and winning the title she was forced to relinquish because of an injury following WrestleMania XL. However, within just a couple of months, Mami’s title was taken away from her once again by an opponent she had never been able to defeat.

Since WWE’s creative team chose to extend IYO SKY's reign, she may go on to defend her title against other opponents for some time. This could be the perfect window for Rhea Ripley to take a break and return after some time to challenge the Damage CTRL member later on. It would also protect her character from fiddling around and losing momentum.

#1. Rhea Ripley could start a new heel faction with Paige

Rhea Ripley made several underhanded moves to insert herself in the WrestleMania 41 match for the Women’s World Championship. Speaking in her promos, she also threatened to ruin Bianca Belair every week in a backstage interview after the EST of WWE ended her title rematch against IYO SKY in a double disqualification. Needless to say, Mami has turned heel.

Now that The Eradicator has lost the title at the Showcase of the Immortals, she could further delve into her dark side. Moreover, she could also bring back Paige and form a new faction with her. Competing in the AEW as Saraya, the former two-time Divas Champion recently exited the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Right now, Dakota Kai is the only healthy member of Damage CTRL. Thus, Paige and Ripley could combine forces to clash with Kai and IYO SKY. It will be interesting to see what Mami does following her Mania loss.

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

