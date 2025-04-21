Rhea Ripley to step away from WWE; new heel faction with returning star? 3 Directions for Mami after her WrestleMania 41 loss

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Despite her best efforts, Mami failed to win the title back as The Genius of the SKY retained the championship. Here are three directions The Eradicator can take after her loss at the Show of Shows.
#3. Rhea Ripley could continue to torment IYO SKY
Rhea Ripley lost the Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY on the March 3, 2025 episode of RAW. Despite being beaten fair and square, Mami believed that Bianca Belair, who was watching the match from ringside, had something to do with her loss, since she was cheering for SKY.
Because of this belief, The Eradicator kept trying to insert herself into the championship match at WrestleMania 41. She even forcibly put her signature on the contract meant for SKY and the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Belair.
Despite successfully getting herself into the match, Rhea Ripley lost the match. However, the Damage CTRL member didn’t retain her title by pinning Mami. Instead, she pinned the EST of WWE to win the match.
The former Judgment Day member can use this as leverage to target and torment the Women’s World Champion once more—not seeing that SKY could have easily pinned her as well, since her Over The Moonsault had connected with both her challengers.
#2. Mami could take a break from WWE
Rhea Ripley is a top card wrestler in the women’s division. The Eradicator spent the last year chasing Liv Morgan and winning the title she was forced to relinquish because of an injury following WrestleMania XL. However, within just a couple of months, Mami’s title was taken away from her once again by an opponent she had never been able to defeat.
Since WWE’s creative team chose to extend IYO SKY's reign, she may go on to defend her title against other opponents for some time. This could be the perfect window for Rhea Ripley to take a break and return after some time to challenge the Damage CTRL member later on. It would also protect her character from fiddling around and losing momentum.
#1. Rhea Ripley could start a new heel faction with Paige
Rhea Ripley made several underhanded moves to insert herself in the WrestleMania 41 match for the Women’s World Championship. Speaking in her promos, she also threatened to ruin Bianca Belair every week in a backstage interview after the EST of WWE ended her title rematch against IYO SKY in a double disqualification. Needless to say, Mami has turned heel.
Now that The Eradicator has lost the title at the Showcase of the Immortals, she could further delve into her dark side. Moreover, she could also bring back Paige and form a new faction with her. Competing in the AEW as Saraya, the former two-time Divas Champion recently exited the Tony Khan-led promotion.
Right now, Dakota Kai is the only healthy member of Damage CTRL. Thus, Paige and Ripley could combine forces to clash with Kai and IYO SKY. It will be interesting to see what Mami does following her Mania loss.
