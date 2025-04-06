Rhea Ripley to re-form The Judgment Day with returning former WWE star at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential new alliance

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has seemingly gone rogue and is constantly targeting Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. She recently failed to reclaim the Women’s World Championship from the Japanese wrestler due to a double disqualification. Following this, she demolished both SKY and Belair, who was the special guest referee.

There is a chance that Mami could now combine forces with Paige at WrestleMania 41 and re-form The Judgment Day. Known as Saraya in AEW, the two-time Divas Champion recently left the Tony Khan-led company after a three-year stint. The Anti-Diva later appeared in an interview with the B4 The Bell podcast, where she expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley someday.

The inaugural NXT Women’s Champion also said that she and Mami could form a great tag team.

"I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to (…) there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Right now, Rhea Ripley is just focused on capturing the Women’s World Championship again and getting a WrestleMania 41 match despite neither holding the belt nor being the official challenger. She seemingly isn’t ready to accept that IYO SKY dethroned her fair and square on the March 3, 2025, episode of RAW and thinks Bianca Belair helped SKY win.

Mami also got into an argument with Adam Pearce over her title rematch, which she lost without being pinned when Belair disqualified both Ripley and SKY for hitting her during the match. The Eradicator’s berserk response and her statements on the mic in a post-match interview could be signs of an imminent heel turn.

The defiant personalities of Paige and Rhea Ripley could blend seamlessly. The two-time former Women’s World Champion could recruit The Anti-Diva to reclaim her title at WrestleMania 41 if she gets included in the championship match.

Since Triple Threat matches allow interferences, Mami could exit Las Vegas as a three-time Women’s World Champion. With the title and another heel superstar on her side, she could re-form The Judgment Day after The Show of Shows. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Rhea Ripley has sent a big threat to Bianca Belair

Adam Pearce made Bianca Belair the special guest referee for Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship rematch last week on RAW. During the bout, Mami kicked The EST of WWE out of the ring and attempted to pin IYO SKY after landing a Riptide. However, despite being pinned for 12 seconds, the Damage CTRL star didn’t lose because there was no official to count.

Soon after, Belair also took a hit from the Japanese wrestler and signaled to ring the bell, disqualifying both superstars. Since The Eradicator lost without even being pinned, she snapped and demolished SKY and Belair. Following this, she appeared in a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond and sent a direct threat to The EST of WWE.

“She's scr**ing me out of WrestleMania once again because she is scared of me. She is scared that I'm going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It's gonna continue to happen. I'm gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want because this is absolute cr*p,” said Mami.

With Rhea Ripley having her eyes on the Women’s World Championship, it will be interesting to see if she makes it to WrestleMania 41.

