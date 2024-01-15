Rhea Ripley to be stripped of her title, forcing last-minute change to Women's Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is in the middle of one of the most dominant showings of any women's run with the title in recent years. She has seemed indomitable since she won the Royal Rumble last year. However, her actions have put her in danger in recent months and could force last-minute changes to the Women's Royal Rumble Match, due to her being stripped of the women's title.

Ripley has taken on all challengers without flinching since winning the title, and heading into the Royal Rumble, she does not appear to have an opponent lined up. Whether there's a last-minute opponent for her at a later time remains to be seen, but in the lead-up to the show, she has ended up butting heads with Nia Jax. While that ended without coming to blows so far, that could change on either of the WWE RAW episodes remaining before the show.

Adam Pearce has not been a fan of shenanigans lately. With Nick Aldis' arrival as the SmackDown General Manager, Pearce has been looking over his shoulder and has been quick to shut down any discord among the roster.

If Rhea Ripley takes it into her head to attack any of the women who have declared for the Women's Royal Rumble, attacks a star when she's not supposed to, or even interferes on behalf of the rest of The Judgment Day, Pearce is likely to take a drastic decision. The RAW General Manager has been on edge, and this could end up leading to him stripping Rhea Ripley of her title and changing the reward for winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In a move last seen by Vince McMahon in 2016, he could put her title up for grabs in the Royal Rumble instead, with the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match becoming the champion. This would increase the stakes for the match immediately, but would also relieve IYO SKY, whose title could no longer be challenged for by the winner.

Rhea Ripley's actions might push Adam Pearce too far on WWE RAW

It remains to be seen if Pearce goes this far, as it could also hurt him, with the possibility of an WWE SmackDown Superstar walking away with the title. However, an infuriated Pearce might end up making the decision if Rhea Ripley decides to push him too far.

Winning one Royal Rumble is difficult enough, but having to win another one this year might prove to be too much even for Ripley, and could result in the end of her reign as Women's World Champion.

