Rhea Ripley to suffer humiliating upset on WWE RAW next week? What could happen ahead of Crown Jewel 

After a lengthy absence, Rhea Ripley marked her on-screen return to RAW last week. Since then, she has been a part of memorable segments on the red brand and SmackDown. However, the Women's World Champion is yet to return to in-ring competition.

However, that is set to change. This week on RAW, there was an announcement about Ripley's next match. Next week, she will face Shayna Baszler in a singles match. As of now, the contest between the duo is expected to be a non-title bout.

While many would expect Ripley to dominate proceedings next week, there is a chance Baszler could pull off a massive upset. In recent times, Rhea seemed distracted by everything going around her. From issues surrounding Judgment Day to her rivalries, she has plenty on her plate.

This chaos going around the champion could be a cause of her loss. However, it is unlikely Rhea Ripley will get pinned. If the Women's World Champion loses her non-title match on RAW next week, it will likely be due to a disqualification or count-out. It will be interesting to see how this contest plays out.

NXT star recently expressed her interest in facing Rhea Ripley

On RAW, Rhea Ripley has found constant threats in the likes of Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez. However, if that wasn't enough, it seems superstars on other brands are also eyeing The Aussie. One such wrestler who wished to lock horns with Ripley is NXT star Gigi Dolin.

During her appearance on a podcast, Dolin first disclosed her intentions about facing NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. However, she later expressed her desire to share the ring with Ripley and praised the Women's World Champion for her energy.

“There’s so many women right now that I have never even touched in the ring and I just really want that opportunity. Rhea Ripley is another one that — I would love to have a match with Rhea Ripley. She brings a whole different kind of energy that’s just insane… I want some kind of Cage match though. I want something hardcore," she said.

While a match between Ripley and Dolin might not happen soon, a contest between the latter and Becky Lynch could take place, given The Man is the current NXT Women's Champion. It will be worth observing Dolin's growth on the white and gold brand and if she can challenge Big Time Becks for her title.