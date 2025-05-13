Rhea Ripley to turn heel & join forces with former WWE champion to dethrone IYO SKY? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY have been in a friendly, yet competitive feud for months. The Damage CTRL member shocked the world when, against all odds, she beat Ripley and became the new Women's World Champion at RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025. Surprisingly, she also managed to defeat The Nightmare and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 and retained her title despite being the massive underdog.

Ad

Lately, SKY has been on a dream run in WWE. The latest episode of RAW saw IYO and Rhea teaming up to eliminate a common threat in the form of newcomers Giulia and Roxanne Perez in the main event. Ripley and SKY put on a show as a tag team and secured a monumental win.

However, despite their friendly bond, while raising SKY’s hand after winning, Rhea Ripley could not take her eyes off the Women’s World Title, indicating that she still wants to get the gold back, and a clash between them seems inevitable.

Ad

Trending

However, there is a chance that Rhea Ripley might turn heel, join forces with former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, and dethrone IYO SKY with the help of the 23-year-old superstar. This would create an intriguing storyline, positioning SKY as the perfect babyface, and bringing back Mami to the dark side where she fits the best.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After losing on RAW, Giulia officially ended her alliance with Perez, leaving her open to other opportunities.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee praises IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley's match on RAW

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo reviewed the latest edition of the red brand and called the episode “awful”.

Ad

However, the former WWE employee appreciated the main-event bout featuring IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia and Roxanne Perez, and mentioned that it was the only positive he took from the show.

"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their butts off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how the Ripley-SKY saga unfolds in the coming weeks on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More