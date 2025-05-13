Rhea Ripley to turn heel and join forces with top WWE star after latest events on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley may be on the verge of a major heel turn, especially after what went down in the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Eradicator teamed up with IYO SKY to take on Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match. The ending of the match sparked more questions than answers, especially about Ripley’s next move.

Roxanne Perez started on a strong note against IYO SKY in the initial stages of the match. However, things changed quickly after Rhea Ripley tagged in. The action spilled outside the ring, where The Beautiful Madness and The Prodigy teamed up to send Mami crashing into a ringpost. Giulia got the upper hand with a Dropkick to SKY before Ripley delivered a Razor’s Edge to Perez in the ring. In the final moments, Perez accidentally hit Giulia, and Rhea wasted no time in capitalizing on the opening, as she hit a Riptide on Giulia to seal the win for her team.

Giulia looked frustrated after the loss, and Rhea’s quick move to take advantage of the mistake from the heels showed her darker side. With tension rising between Perez and Giulia, The Eradicator may use the situation to her benefit. After all, since WrestleMania 41, Ripley and IYO SKY have been at odds with the NXT stars. Now, with her sight likely set on the Women’s World Title, Rhea might turn heel again and team up with Giulia herself.

If Rhea does align with Giulia, it will flip the current story upside down. The Eradicator knows how to play mind games and shift the balance in her favor. With The Beautiful Madness possibly drifting away from Roxanne, this potential new duo of Mami and Giulia could dominate the women’s division.

That said, this is speculative at this point.

Did Rhea Ripley get a new tattoo recently?

Rhea Ripley missed the May 5 episode of WWE RAW due to her recent visit to Australia. However, she managed to surprise her fans with a rare personal update on Instagram. The Nightmare recently got a new tattoo alongside her family.

The Australian thanked the tattoo artist via her IG story, calling the latter an "absolute legend" and showing her appreciation for making it happen.

The post stood out, as Rhea rarely shares anything involving her family, making this a special moment for her followers.

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More