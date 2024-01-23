Rhea Ripley to unknowingly cause a major divide in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley has grown to become one of the most important superstars. While Ripley has done well in her singles career, she has mainly gained popularity for being the glue that holds the entire Judgment Day together.

However, in the coming weeks, the Aussie could be the reason behind a major divide in the heel faction. The reason why this could happen can be attributed to a recent development on RAW. On the latest episode of the red brand, Ripley informed her faction that she visited Adam Pearce in his office.

She further added that her visit to Pearce led to him informing her that Damian Priest and Finn Balor would be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against DIY next week. This news from Ripley led to disappointment on the faces of Damian and Balor.

Hence, there could be a chance that Adam Pearce is using Rhea Ripley to cause a divide among The Judgment Day on RAW. After all, as RAW General Manager, Pearce's first duty is to create peace in the brand, and he could potentially achieve it by silencing a big group like The Judgment Day.

RAW star believes Rhea Ripley has got problems

Over the last few months, Rhea Ripley has made her position clear. In the eyes of many, Ripley is the leader of The Judgment Day. This belief among people has to do with the Aussie's dominant nature. However, RAW star R-Truth has jokingly added more to Ripley's character.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth jokingly mentioned that Rhea Ripley has problems when it comes to her temper. He mentioned that Ripley does not tolerate a wrong thing being done.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

While Ripley has been praised by many for taking over the leadership in The Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see how long she can hold the faction together.

