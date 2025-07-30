Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship due to unlikely superstar's face turn? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

Rhea Ripley is set to face Naomi and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam 2025 for the Women's World Championship. The match was made official by Adam Pearce on RAW after WWE Evolution 2025.

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in the main event of the all-women's premium live event to win the title and will now look to defend it this weekend in New Jersey. However, in a massive twist, Ripley might secure the victory, thanks to Chelsea Green's potential face turn.

This week's episode of the red show saw Mami team up with Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, and IYO SKY against the team of Naomi, Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. The babyfaces emerged victorious as the former Women's United States Champion suffered a pinfall.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see who secures the victory in the high-stakes championship bout. Chelsea Green might interfere and help The Eradicator regain the Women's World Title in a massive turn of events.

Despite getting pinned on this week's RAW in the eight-woman tag team match, Green revealed her ambition of being part of Rhea Ripley's "dream team" on Instagram. Given her intentions, the 34-year-old could look to achieve her goal soon. She might make a sudden appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer and help Mami regain the gold.

If Green helps Ripley, she could become a babyface. Considering her success as a heel, fans don't expect the Canadian star to become a face anytime soon. However, WWE could swerve fans by booking an unlikely turn.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen how things play out this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Rhea Ripley could turn heel at SummerSlam 2025

Rhea Ripley will look to defeat IYO SKY and Naomi to regain the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2025. However, things might not play out in her favor, and Naomi could retain the gold.

If this happens, Mami might turn heel and attack Naomi and SKY in a post-match angle after potentially failing to regain the title for the third time. In another shocking possibility, she could return to The Judgment Day since her rival, Liv Morgan, is out with an injury.

With the vicious stable potentially standing beside her as her backup, Ripley could finally regain the Women's World Championship. That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing is confirmed yet.

