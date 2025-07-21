  • home icon
  • Congratulations to Women’s World Champion Naomi

Congratulations to Women's World Champion Naomi

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025 22:48 GMT
Women
Naomi [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

Congratulations are in order for Naomi for achieving a major feat ahead of WWE RAW. The 37-year-old topped a list ranking the best women wrestlers from across the globe.

The Glow is in the middle of a highly successful year. She won the Money in the Bank contract to almost guarantee a championship win. She then successfully cashed in her MITB contract at the historic Evolution Premium Live Event to dethrone IYO SKY as the new Women's World Champion.

According to the latest edition of Women's Pro Wrestling Power Rankings, Naomi has gained one more spot to climb to the top of the list. However, the previous topper of the rankings and former Women's World Champion IYO SKY dropped six places to stumble to the seventh spot. Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch, and Athena were the new entrants in the list.

Naomi looks to extend her championship run at WWE SummerSlam

The Glow officially moved to the red brand after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women's World Championship. However, on the RAW following the Evolution Premium Live Event, she was confronted by IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, with both stars demanding a shot at the gold.

Their request did not go unheard, as RAW General Manager Adam Pearce showed up. After congratulating the reigning champion for winning the gold and also SKY & Ripley for their incredible main event bout at the all-women's event, the 47-year-old announced a Triple Threat Match with the title on the line for SummerSlam.

Despite her move from SmackDown, Naomi still has unfinished business with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. While The EST of WWE has yet to wrestle a match after sustaining a finger injury during her WrestleMania 41 clash, The Storm is all set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Naomi has also been involved in a social media banter with SummerSlam host Cardi B and some other fellow performers. It remains to be seen if any of her rivals will try to cost her the gold, which she will undoubtedly want to hold onto and extend her title run at the upcoming premium live event.

