Rhyno on being the godfather to WWE commentator's son

Shubham Roy
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020 IST

Rhyno in Impact Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar and current Impact Wrestling star Rhyno talked about being the godfather to WWE RAW commentator Vic Joseph's son in a media session for Impact Wrestling. The ECW legend spoke about how he met the RAW play-by-play commentator when the latter was involved with baseball.


Rhyno on Vic Joseph

Rhyno praised Vic Joseph's work ethic and his passion for pro-wrestling. He also added that he did not like Joseph at first.


I don't know if you guys know the commentator, Vic Joseph, from WWE? I'm his kid's godfather. This is probably seven years ago now. He was in baseball. [He did a] really good job in baseball. [He] went to school in announcing and all that stuff, but his passion was in wrestling, and I [saw] that the guy would literally sit in his car for nine hours, one way, to drive to independent shows.
[He would] watch a show, pick my brain, and try to figure out the question he's asking me on his own. We put together a five-year plan, and he signed with WWE. When I first met the guy, I didn't like him. I thought he was a real a**hole. (h/t: WrestlingINC)

Rhyno also said how Joseph followed his advice and went to independent wrestling shows to analyze the matches and learn from them.

Impact Wrestling Rhyno Vic Joseph
