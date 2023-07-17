Ric Flair and 2 other WWE stars who own energy drink brands

WWE Superstars are sports entertainers seeking to captivate audiences worldwide with incredible athleticism, power, and storytelling. However, in many instances, we have seen some stars explore different ventures.

The obvious example is a ticket to Hollywood and the film industry. Look no further than Dwayne The Rock Johnson, John Cena, and Batista as wrestlers-turned-actors.

However, here we explore a few stars who wandered into the lucrative realm of entrepreneurship, particularly the arena of energy drinks.

On that note, let's look at 3 WWE Superstars who own Energy Drink brands.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently announced the new "Woooo!" Energy Drink

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is one of the best to lace a pair of boots in the history of pro wrestling. Racking up sixteen World Championships and "Wooing" audiences globally, Flair has left an indelible footprint on the wrestling industry.

Upon retirement, the sixteen-time World Champion has recently explored a new endeavor. He announced, "Wooooo!" Energy Drink- a nice throwback to his iconic catchphrase.

This mushroom-infused beverage is available on the namesake website. It is priced at 30 USD and open only to adults, i.e., those above 18.

#2. Logan Paul

From vlogging to boxing to pro-wrestling, Logan Paul has many things in sports and entertainment. The fame and wealth he amassed from his varied endeavors gave him the platform to launch his own Energy Drink- Prime Energy- alongside fellow YouTuber KSI.

Launched in January 2022, Prime Energy has overtaken the market, primarily due to the creators' influence. It is billed as a lifestyle beverage that one could enjoy on any occasion.

WWE fans must have glanced at the drink on television as The Maverick always carries a bottle to the squared circle. At WrestleMania, KSI cheered his friend on dressed in a Prime bottle.

However, the drink has also proved controversial as it has made the news for some wrong reasons, especially over its excessive caffeine content.

#1 The Rock

The Rock needs no introduction.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a household name. From electrifying crowds worldwide to multiple box-office hits, Rocky has done it all in the entertainment industry.

Johnson also has a well-known business outside of WWE. Announced in December 2021 and launched a few months later, The Great One took great pride in introducing the ZOA Energy drinks.

Johnson stated:

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve our eager consumers with ZOA — the ultimate healthy and immunity-supporting energy drink that’s the first of its kind, thanks to our unique combination of ingredient."

Much like Paul's brand is shared, ZOA Energy drinks is a joint creation of Johnson and John Shulman.

