Ric Flair announces endorsement deal with TickPick; Reactions from fans and more

Ric Flair at Day 2 of the 2017 Summer TCA Tour

Ric Flair is considered by many wrestling fans to be the greatest in-ring performer of all time. The 16-time world champion wrestled longer than almost any wrestler you can think of, and his legendary promos continue to be quoted by other athletes and celebrities on a regular basis. Simply put, Ric Flair has transcended the idea of being "a wrestler," as he is truly a pop culture icon.

Founded close to a decade ago, TickPick is a New York-based company that allows users to bid on event tickets. The company has a patented ranking system for the best deals, assigning each ticket a letter ranking -- from A+ to D -- as based on the ticket's proximity to the performance and its viewing angle. TickPick is also notable for offering lower fees to its customers than other ticketing sites.

Earlier this week, TickPick announced that Ric Flair had signed a deal to be its celebrity endorsement. This ties in with TickPick's emphasis on there being no hidden fees for its customers. To celebrate this partnership, TickPick posted a 30-second commercial featuring Flair -- and an unnamed lady-friend -- acting in a manner that will make you "WOO!"

Naturally, Flair is no stranger to getting strong reactions on social media, and this new advertisement -- as embedded below from YouTube -- is beginning to attract the sort of controversy that one ought to expect from anything related to Ric Flair. Also below are some of the highlights from social media as related to Flair's work in endorsing TickPick.

Also upcoming for Ric Flair is his movie acting debut in the wrestling-related dramedy Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit. 2018 has also brought the appearance of Flair in a hip-hop video called "Ric Flair Drip," showing that demand is as high as ever for the 2-time WWE Hall Of Famer, who can be followed on Twitter via @RicFlairNatrBoy.

