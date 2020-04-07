Ric Flair discloses private text message he sent Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon after WrestleMania 36

The WWE Hall of Famer texted The Phenom as well as Stephanie McMahon after watching WrestleMania 36.

He praised Vince McMahon and made a bold comparison about WWE too.

The Undertaker and Ric Flair; Stephanie McMahon

WrestleMania 36 may not have had the hype and pomp of WrestleManias of old, but it did deliver some fascinating matches over the course of two days. One match that stood out and has been praised by fans and wrestlers is the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at The Show of Shows.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where he praised the match, which happened for the very first time in WWE over the weekend, and revealed the text message he sent The Undertaker after the show:

"I texted Taker, 'You did it again.' [Laughs] It's incredible. Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, they create stuff better than Netflix, Amazon or anything. Are you kidding me? Between that and the Fun House, it was incredible. If I'm dying as an adult who's been watching this forever, can you imagine what a 12-year-old is thinking? They gotta be going, 'Wow! Daddy this is the coolest thing!'"

He said that he also texted Stephanie McMahon, praising her and the rest of the McMahon family for the fantastic show that they delivered on April 4 and April 5. The Nature Boy praised his daughter Charlotte Flair's match against Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship as well.

"I texted Stephanie, 'Only the McMahons could pull this off' and they did! Every demographic in the world of sports and entertainment got covered. It was tremendous. It was an excellent match with Charlotte and Rhea and you had all of the entertainment in the world with The Undertaker and then Bray Wyatt. It was incredible."

The Boneyard match was a unique experience for WWE fans who got a first glimpse at what it entails. The match is similar to a Buried Alive match, but the one at WrestleMania 36 had a movie-like feel that wowed audiences world over. Styles and The Undertaker played their roles to perfection, and it had the right amount of trash talk and wrestling, as well as a fantastic story.

The production quality was out of the world, and Flair is right in saying that it was as good, if not better, than what production houses like Netflix and Amazon offer. Looking at the social media reaction following the match, we may see more cinematic matches in WWE, as well as more Boneyard matches featuring The Undertaker in WWE.