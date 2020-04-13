Ric Flair discloses what The Undertaker hated in their matches

The Deadman did not like one important aspect of Flair's character.

The Undertaker apparently allowed Flair to do this just three times in a match.

Ric Flair and The Undertaker

Ric Flair's recent appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions revealed several things about the pro wrestling icon.

Flair revealed in the interview that he was a very good heel, and that he had a limited arsenal of moves, citing the chop, the woo, the strut as part of his gimmick. Austin asked Flair about those that hated the legendary knife-edge chops that Flair was famous for. The 16-time World Champion revealed two legends who hated it:

"Bret and Taker were the two worst. Taker would tell me, you've got three. He's got that big chest which is like a sounding board. But Bret (Hart) hated it. We were in San Antonio one night and Bret goes 'I hate this'. But I promise you, I read an article the other day and Bret said if I chopped him again, he was going to knock me out... that conversation never took place.

But it was my whole offense... even as a heel. My offense was the chop, a knee drop... these guys that had back problems who worked with me, I said, it wasn't from me giving them bumps.

Flair said that his moves didn't cause injury to his opponents, and he joked to his former opponent Ricky Steamboat, that his back injuries were not as a result of matches with Flair.