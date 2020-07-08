Ric Flair gives his honest opinion on how WWE has handled COVID-19 situation; why he hasn't taken time off

The Nature Boy is in his seventies and shouldn't be putting his life at risk.

Ric Flair made his return to WWE tapings a few weeks back during the pandemic.

Ric Flair on WWE RAW

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, recently made his return to WWE TV. This time the sixteen-time World Champion didn't come back to side with his daughter but to aid an old friend. Ric Flair inserted himself into Randy Orton's feud when he hit Christian with a low blow before Orton Punt Kicked him. Ric Flair was also seen talking up the Legend Killer to The Big Show.

Ric Flair says WWE is a safe place

WWE has had multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. A few days ago, rumors stating that more WWE personnel had tested positive for the Coronavirus were making the rounds. Even though the WWE has tightened up restrictions and has been testing its employees before every show, Ric Flair is in his seventies and has pre-existing conditions. Many experts have stated that the people of that age group should be specially taken care of.

However, Ric Flair, on this week's Wrestling Inc podcast, has said that WWE is safer than a Kroger's grocery store. While talking about the WWE RAW tapings, Flair said;

“The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible. The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on.”

Ric Flair went on to silence any rumor mill that said WWE wasn't taking the COVID-19 situation seriously.

“I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level. I was tired of hearing the bullsh*t,” Flair added regarding reports of the testing being unorganized. “Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody’s life is at the best possible place while they’re there for the event. I went back the next day. Of course I would. And I’ve got a pre-existing condition and I’m in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger’s grocery store.” (h/t NoDQ.com)