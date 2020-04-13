Ric Flair labels current WWE Superstar and two other legends as the greatest of all time

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed who he holds in high regard in the pro wrestling business.

On Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Austin said that Flair is the greatest of all-time.

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

On Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about who he holds in high regard.

Austin said that he considers Flair to be the greatest of all time, and then asked the 16-time world champion who he holds in very high regard. Flair said that the word "great" is bandied around a lot, but said that not everyone is "great".

"Everybody is not great. There are some good workers out there, but great is another different category. Steve Austin is the biggest box office to this date. Now, I wasn't here for a lot of it, and I have told you this story. When Vince inducted you and he was going down, what you have drawn, what you've done, and the fact that you were a great worker - that's number 1. Number 2, I don't think he's a great worker, he doesn't think he is either, but you've got to go to Hogan for drawing money. I could be wrong. To me, because I think he's a great worker, even outside of his gimmick and has drawn a fortune, I go to Undertaker. "

You can take Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Hunter (Triple H), put us where you want to put us. But it's guys that have done both... this word 'great' drives me crazy.

He said that the likes of Harley Race and Terry Funk - two stalwarts of the pro wrestling business were great workers but they don't get the recognition because times have changed and being "relevant" is important.

