Ric Flair praises former Universal Champion; Says Superstar can do "really serious work"

Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions newest episode featured Ric Flair who talked about a lot of topics.

Austin talked about a routine Flair match involving the Nature Boy, where Flair would get tossed off the top turnbuckle, take a few backdrops, and a press slam, to name a few. Austin explained how Flair would work a particular body part of an opponent and then work the opponent's leg with the Figure Four lock.

Flair, while talking about this, spoke about Kevin Owens, and praised the former Universal Champion:

"The Figure Four, I got it from Jack Brisco, you know. Which is kind of like things I could say to you. So, did you not tell me that Kevin Owens called you about using the Stunner? So, he is a great kid. That kid can work, really serious work.

Flair also criticised current Superstars and how everyone is using the Superkick and how finishing moves from the past are no longer finishers.

"Going back to holds and offense, he does that. But nobody else is doing it. Everybody is using that superkick. I can even remember sitting at a table, TV and they came down and the guy goes, 'hey, Mago wants to use the superkick as a high spot tonight'. Shawn goes, 'absolutely not'. Now if you watch the show... I want to tell the kids what's up, but you can't have 27 moonsaults, you can't have 27 superkicks."