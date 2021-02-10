Ric Flair had real-life heat with WWE Hall of Famer; details on how the issue was resolved

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has explained how he resolved his real-life issues with former WCW and WWE co-worker Ric Flair.

DDP and Ric Flair were among the top WCW stars of the 1990s, while they also worked for WWE at the same time in 2001-2002. Unfortunately, they did not always get along behind the scenes during that period of time.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, DDP recalled how he watched Ric Flair’s WWE retirement celebration from home in 2008. When he saw The Nature Boy at an autograph signing, he decided he no longer wanted to have any animosity with the wrestling legend.

"We walk off to the side and I say, ‘You know, Naitch, I know over the years that me and you have had a little heat together.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, Diamond, don’t worry about that.’ I’m like, ‘Naitch, I’m not worried about it. Bro, I wanna fix it.’

"I said, ‘I don’t know what happened, I know that I’ve said some s***, you’ve said some s***.’ I go, ‘The last thing I wanna do is be in this spot.’ I said, ‘I love The Nature Boy, man, and I would love to just start all over again.’"

DDP said he offered Ric Flair a handshake in an attempt to finally end their long-running feud. Flair instantly grabbed his former rival, hugged him, kissed him on the forehead, and said, "God bless you."

DDP and Ric Flair’s WCW matches

Ric Flair vs. DDP in WCW

One of DDP’s three WCW World Heavyweight Championship victories came when he defeated Ric Flair for the title at Spring Stampede 1999. The Four Corners match also featured Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Sting, with Randy Savage working as the special guest referee.

DDP and Ric Flair also fought in a strap match at Halloween Havoc 1999. DDP picked up the victory in what turned out to be their final one-on-one match.

