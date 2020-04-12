Ric Flair reveals real reason why he joined TNA after WWE retirement

Ric Flair had joined TNA in 2010 and got fired in 2012

Flair's 'retirement match' in WWE was against Shawn Michaels in 2008

Ric Flair stunned wrestling fans back in January 2010 by appearing on TNA's first show of the year. The WWE Hall of Famer was then revealed to have signed a one-year deal with the company – just over a year after the famous last match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV.

Talking on Wrestling Inc's daily podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that he signed because he needed the money. He claims that he was getting financially drained as he was paying alimony to three women and lawyers and then the Internal Revenue Service.

Flair added that he would have never signed for them if it weren't for financial reasons and claims that it was a disaster working in TNA.

“I needed the money. Very simple. I was paying alimony to three women at one time and lawyers, revealed Flair. I got bombed as everyone hit me and then the IRS. It's very simple – like Jim [Ross] said, I needed the money.”

"I would have never have gone there. Even though I got to hang around Kurt [Angle] and Sting, it was a disaster. Everything I did with Bischoff and Russo… You know what people say to me now: where would you have been if WCW hadn't treated you like that? I get that from people that are my friends who wanna know where I would have been if they treated me with any respect whatsoever."

Flair wrestled until September 2011 and was then out of action with an injury. Despite being on TNA's books, he appeared in WWE while being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He then tried to terminate his TNA contract in April 2012, and this led to the infamous lawsuit by the company against WWE for contract tampering. Flair ended up getting fired from the company in May 2012.

The 16-time World Champion vowed to never wrestle again and returned to WWE in December 2012.