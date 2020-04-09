Ric Flair reveals the 2 big reasons why Triple H deserves a lot of respect

Ric Flair thinks Triple H has no parallels when it comes to in-ring work

The Game's work behind the scenes was also praises by The Nature Boy

Ric Flair thinks Triple H deserves a lot of respect for his in-ring ability and backstage work

WWE legend Ric Flair has heaped praise on Triple H for his abilities as a wrestler and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The Game played perhaps the biggest role in turning NXT from a development project to an official third brand.

As a result, Triple H has been earmarked as the person to take over from Vince McMahon and run the company eventually. Meanwhile, Ric Flair was full of praise for his former Evolution stablemate, stating that he was always one of the smartest minds in the business:

“Triple H, from the first time I met him, he’s been not only an unbelievably good performer, but he’s been very smart,” H/T: TalkSPORT.

The Nature Boy then went on to add that the 14-time World Champion is a huge asset to the creative side of the company before claiming that The Cerebral Assassin deserves respect for both his unparalleled in-ring ability and creative intellect.

“When given the opportunity, however it came about, to contribute to the creative side of the business, he’s been a huge asset.

“His work in the ring is second to none and as an asset to the brain trust, the creative end of it, orchestration, he’s a huge part of that as well. And he deserves a lot of respect for both.”

Triple H signed with World Championship Wrestling in 1994 before joining WWE (then known as the WWF) in 1995. He then won the King of the Ring tournament in 1997 before forming DX later that year.

Two years later in 1999, Triple H won his first ever world championship in the company after beating Mankind in an episode of RAW. It was the first of the 14 world Championships that he would win in his long and illustrious career.

Triple H was also a part of Evolution with Ric Flair. The other memebrs of the legendary faction were Ric Flair and Batista.

Advertisement

The Game is now fully involved in the management side of things and has been largely credited for turning NXT into a genuine third brand of the company.

Flair, meanwhile, is happily retired and still holds the record of the most number of World Championships with 16 reigns, joint-most with John Cena.