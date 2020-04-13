Ric Flair reveals the move Vince McMahon did not like

The WWE Chairman was not "cool" with one particular move that Flair did.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a recent guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Vince McMahon

Ric Flair was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, where he spoke about his career, opponents he faced and more. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about some of his iconic moves from his gimmick including the front face flop, where he would fall down on his face.

Stone Cold Steve Austin asked Flair about what Vince McMahon thought about that bump: "What did Vince (McMahon) think about the front face bump? Did it make him livid?"

Flair said that the WWE Chairman had no issues with the iconic front face bump and was "cool with it", but he was not 'cool with the slam off the top'. Austin asked Flair why the WWE Chairman was not a fan of that move to which Flair said he doesn't know.

Flair was alluding to the move where he climbed to the top rope to perform a move on his opponent, but is slammed off it by the opponent. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he got that move from the great Harley Race. Flair also talked about the time he performed that move on an opponent at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels.