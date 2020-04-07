Ric Flair reveals who he thinks is the ‘number one guy’ in WWE right now

Ric Flair couldn't stop praising this WWE Superstar!

Orton was recently in a feud with Edge and Flair praised both Superstars for their work

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has heaped praise on Randy Orton, claiming that The Viper is the number one Superstar in WWE right now. The 16-time World Champion was a mentor to Orton during his early days in the company.

The pair worked together as a team for Evolution, a faction which also consisted of Batista and Triple H. Speaking to Alex McCarthy on talkSPORT ahead of WrestleMania 36, Flair stated that Orton’s angle with Edge was some of the best work he has done in his career.

“Nobody is higher on Randy Orton than I am,” he said. “I think, right now, he is doing some of the best work he has ever done and I think Edge is too. Randy has done and accomplished so much and he’s been there a long time – people don’t realise this."

He then further praised the Apex Predator, claiming that Orton is at the peak of his game right now, which is why he is the number one guy in the company.

“But every time he says something, it’s the truth. And his level of ability right now and his health are both great. He’s at the top of his game, which, in my opinion, makes him the number one guy.”

The Nature Boy didn’t stop there as he went on to claim that despite being in the industry for so long, Orton just keeps better when given the chance and that his talent makes him an important figure in WWE.

“The thing about Randy is, he’s so good that I think just because he’s been there for so long you think ‘gosh, can he get any better?’ and he just continues [to get better] if given the opportunity to shine. But I hope he retires soon so I can get my third ring [laughs].

“But he’s a great talent, really, really good and an important part of WWE’s TV.”

Orton signed with WWE in 2001 and has been with the company ever since, becoming one of its greatest Superstars of all time. He is a 13-time World Champion and also holds the distinction of being a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion with the company.

At WrestleMania 36, he fought his former Tag-Team partner Edge in a Last Man Standing match, which the Rated-R Superstar won with a Con-Chair-To.