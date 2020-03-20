Ric Flair thought Renee Young married a different WWE Superstar before Jon Moxley

Renee Young has been married to Jon Moxley since 2017

Ric Flair was adamant that she was previously married to Christian

Renee Young

Renee Young and Christian have revealed that Ric Flair thought they were married when he spoke to them both before WrestleMania 29.

In April 2013, Young had only just started working for WWE when she introduced herself to Edge and Christian for the first time at the hotel bar ahead of the company’s biggest show of the year in New York/New Jersey.

Flair joined the trio and mistakenly thought that Young was Christian’s wife, leaving her in "a very precarious situation".

“It was very confusing trying to get that straight because nobody knew who I was. I had literally just arrived, so trying to set that story straight to Ric Flair, who just kept insisting that I was Christian’s wife... It was ridiculous!”

As you can see below, Christian recalled that he found the incident funny because he went along with it and chose not to correct Flair.

Christian and Renee Young’s WWE roles

While Christian has been married since 2001, Renee Young married Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE) in 2017.

Nowadays, both can be seen on Tuesday nights on FS1 show WWE Backstage, where Christian appears as a frequent guest and Young co-hosts with two-time Hall of Famer Booker T.