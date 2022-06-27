Former superstar congratulates John Cena on the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut 

Former WWE Superstar and ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez recently sent a congratulatory message to John Cena ahead of his 20th anniversary special tonight on RAW.

Tonight, WWE and its fans will honor the iconic career of The Cenation as the day marks 20 years since he made his debut for the company. During his time in WWE, Cena has won 16 world championships and two Royal Rumbles. He has also worked in the main event of WrestleMania on five separate occasions.

Earlier today, Rodriguez took to social media to congratulate Cena on his monumental achievement.

"Congrats on your 20th anniversary @JohnCena #WWE." (H/T Twitter)

Rodriguez's tweet will undoubtedly be one of the many messages that John Cena will receive today as the wrestling industry continues to congratulate him for 20 years in WWE.

Hall of Famer calls John Cena WWE's "most successful" star

One man who knows the 16-time world champion all too well is his main roster debut opponent, Kurt Angle.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated that Cena is the most successful performer in the company's history, in his opinion.

"The most successful WWE Superstar of all time. He has won 16 world titles, and they are all WWE world titles. Nobody else has done that. John was able to accomplish that. I wouldn’t say he is the greatest wrestler of all time. There are a lot of great technicians. John was the most successful," - said Angle. (H/T TVInsider)

With all of Cena's accomplishments in mind, it could be argued that he is indeed one of the biggest stars in the promotion's history. It will be interesting to see if he gets involved in an on-screen storyline upon his much-awaited return.

