Ricky Starks to make his WWE debut 19 days after his AEW release? Exploring the chances

The five-year association between AEW and Ricky Starks has come to an end. Starks, 34, was one of the few high-profile names who was released from the Tony Khan-led promotion. The other wrestlers who were shown the exit by Khan are Miro and Malakai Black.

While it remains to be seen what these two wrestlers will do, there is a chance Starks could make his WWE debut just 19 days after his release. The 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner could make his debut in the Stamford-based promotion at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE.

Based on how WWE is building towards Elimination Chamber, it seems like a match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa is in the works. If this happens, then Rhodes will surely be outnumbered by Sikoa and his men. This is where Ricky Starks could come into play.

A good friend of Rhodes, Starks could make his WWE debut and help The American Nightmare defeat Sikoa. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, Starks would receive a great response from the WWE Universe if something along these lines were to happen at Elimination Chamber.

Major update about Ricky Starks after his exit from AEW

Ricky Starks' exit from AEW is the talking point in the world of professional wrestling. While Starks had been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion, he continued wrestling on the independent circuit. However, now that he has been released, there are many questions surrounding his future.

On social media, wrestling fans are speculating about where Starks could end up. While his future destination remains to be seen, a recent report gave a major update about Starks' future following his AEW exit. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), WrestleOps shared a report which read:

"Ricky Starks has left AEW. Starks is 100% "free and clear" to go anywhere he wishes to perform."

If this report is true, then nothing can stop Ricky Starks from joining WWE before Elimination Chamber if both parties are interested. If not, there are many other wrestling promotions that could use the services of Starks. After all, several promotions will be lining up to sign him.

In his five years at AEW, the 34-year-old has built quite a reputation for himself. He won the AEW World Tag Team Championship and the FTW Championship. Along with these titles, Starks also won the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament (2022), Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal (2022), and Men's Owen Hart Cup (2023).

