Ricochet breaks silence amid backstage report of his troubling status in the company

Ricochet and Vince McMahon.

Ricochet is currently experiencing an unfortunate decline in his WWE career.

The former United States Champion is coming off two clean losses in title matches and a recent report also states that Vince McMahon may have given up on him.

Amid all the disconcerting rumors about his current status in the company, Ricochet took to Instagram and sent a message to the fans via a quoted line from the anime series 'My Hero Academia'.

He posted a pensive photo of himself along with a caption that read, "It’s not bad to dream. But you also have to consider what’s realistic. Whether you win or lose, looking back and learning from your experience is a part of life.”

Ricochet took on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown and WWE's Resident Superhero was handily decimated by the Beast Incarnate in a match that didn't even go beyond the 2-minute mark.

The former Lucha Underground Champion faced Riddick Moss on the most recent episode of RAW with the 24/7 title on the line, however, Ricochet suffered another astonishing clean loss.

It was revealed in the Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon may have ended Ricochet's short-lived push and the match on RAW was booked to bury the Superstar.

There are many takeaways from Ricochet's current situation. Ever since being brought up to the main roster, the high-flyer has been given ample TV time and he has also been booked in a few notable angles. While the management may have given up on him for now, it could also lead to an unlikely heel turn and a renewed push after WrestleMania 36. Considering the talent that Ricochet possesses, we would like to believe the latter possibility.