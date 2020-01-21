Ricochet could use a retired 10-time WWE Champion's iconic finisher

Ricochet.

The People's Elbow is one of the most iconic finishers in pro wrestling history that never fails to get a massive pop, even if it's done by Superstars whose name is not The Rock.

Ricochet took to Twitter and teased using The Rock's move and that he's waiting for the right time to do the same. Here's what he tweeted out:

Waiting for the right time to bring it out 😉 pic.twitter.com/99LCGw9TjX — Rick O’shea (@KingRicochet) January 20, 2020

The resident Superhero of the WWE has used the People's Elbow at an NXT show before and he unsurprisingly got a tremendous reaction for it.

It is not uncommon to see current WWE Superstars use the moves of other legendary stars but the People's Elbow comes under a very special category.

Regarding Ricochet, the former NXT Superstar was pushed into a major angle on this week's RAW as he came out and confronted Brock Lesnar.

Ricochet claimed that he isn't afraid of the Beast Incarnate and that he is ready for a fight. Lesnar and Paul Heyman laughed at Ricochet's statements before trying to make their way out of the ring.

Ricochet, however, taunted Lesnar and was kicked in the groin for his all troubles.

WWE is setting up a potential angle for the Royal Rumble match between Ricochet and Lesnar, however, we don't expect the former Lucha Underground Champion to eliminate the WWE Champion from the match.

Ricochet showed a lot of promise when he first debuted on the main roster but inconsistent booking has hurt his stock quite a bit in the past few months.

WWE is building up new Superstars on RAW and Ricochet is said to be one of Paul Heyman's long-term projects.

Ricochet is also making all the right noises on social media by hinting at bringing out the People's Elbow, but when will that happen? How will The Rock react to it? We think the Great One wouldn't have a problem, right?

