WWE RAW: 5 reasons why Ricochet confronted Brock Lesnar before Royal Rumble 2020

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 21, 2020

An interesting confrontation

Brock Lesnar has appeared on all three episodes of RAW this year - which is surprising given that he doesn't have a specific feud for the WWE Championship. In this case, it's simply that he has no legitimate challenger for the title and WWE likely doesn't want to rush anyone into that spot for the sake of it.

Having Lesnar in the Royal Rumble 2020 match isn't a bad idea by any means because it's an easy fix to find his opponent. In week 1, it was just the declaration to enter the Rumble. In week 2, R-Truth had a comedic interaction with him, and on the go-home show of the Rumble, it was Ricochet who Lesnar was confronted by.

Ricochet cut an uncharacteristically good promo as well, with Paul Heyman urging him to go back to the locker room again. The segment ended with Lesnar hitting Ricochet in his groin, responding to him by saying that he isn't scared.

Why did this confrontation happen? Here are a few possible reasons!

#5 Another red herring - to increase suspense for the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar

This year's Royal Rumble is centered around Brock Lesnar. It's not the same as 2016 when the build of the entire Rumble was about Roman Reigns, but there's no denying who the most important character in the match is.

Given that he's entering at #1, the stakes have only grown more. There's a general level of suspense about how things are going down, with not many knowing exactly who is going to eliminate Lesnar or who will win the Royal Rumble - period.

The confrontation with Ricochet was likely done with the idea in mind that that "anything can happen" in the Royal Rumble. It was something thrown together by WWE brilliantly.

