Ricochet was "half blind" for most of his Intercontinental Championship match

Ricochet has revealed that he wrestled most of his Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn "half blind".

Arguably one of WWE's most underutilized talents, Ricochet was finally given the chance to prove his worth on this week's SmackDown. He made the most of the opportunity and claimed the IC title from Zayn. Even more impressively, he did it while barely being able to see.

The Aerial Wonder took to Twitter to reveal that he lost the contact lens in his right eye during the match, and so he wrestled 3/4 of the match without it.

The revelation came in response to a fan who advised him to get LASIK surgery. He followed up that tweet with another stating that his vision is -5.25 in that eye.

I am the Champion. @KingRicochet Erick @ErickCharlie @KingRicochet I’m watching 2k22 you did on up up down down… Bro go get LASIK, recovery time is less than 36 hours … no more contacts, best move you will ever make to wake up and just be able to see clear at all times., just a heads up bro @KingRicochet I’m watching 2k22 you did on up up down down… Bro go get LASIK, recovery time is less than 36 hours … no more contacts, best move you will ever make to wake up and just be able to see clear at all times., just a heads up bro Speaking of contacts. My right contact came out really early in last nights battle. So I had was half blind for 3/4 of it. 🤓 twitter.com/erickcharlie/s… Speaking of contacts. My right contact came out really early in last nights battle. So I had was half blind for 3/4 of it. 🤓 twitter.com/erickcharlie/s…

This was The Future of Flight's third title in the WWE. He is a former United States Champion and a former NXT North American Champion. He is currently the only wrestler to win all three.

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time

Ricochet pinned Sami Zayn in the opening match of last week's SmackDown to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

The eight-minute bout had the competitors evenly matched. It was a distraction by Jackass star and Sami's WrestleMania opponent Johnny Knoxville that allowed The One And Only to hit Zayn with a hurricanrana for the pin. The now-former Intercontinental Champion later trashed the backstage area in a rage.

This was Sami's third reign as IC champion. His latest run was a fairly short one, as he only deafeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the title on the February 18 edition of Smackdown, making it a 13-day title reign.

The Champion will likely defend his new title at WrestleMania 38, though no match is slated as of now.

Are you excited for The Aerial Wonder's title reign? Or do you believe that Sami Zayn should have carried it to WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

