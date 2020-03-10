Ricochet speaks for the first time about facing Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Ricochet

Ricochet has had a topsy-turvy year or so, as he was pushed by WWE ever since being promoted from NXT, but then suffered a tough loss to Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown last month.

In an interview with ABC7's Good Morning Washington, Ricochet spoke about facing Lesnar at Super ShowDown, where he was squashed by the current WWE Champion in under two minutes

“That was kind of a dream come true. Because I can remember back in like 2002, 2003 — even before that, watching Brock facing The Rock or versus Kurt Angle, so like all these guys I can name off all day. So now being able to be part of that history and being able to tie my name in there with those guys.” (H/T SeScoops)

The former United States Champion earned the opportunity to face The Beast at the Saudi Arabian PPV after defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match on RAW.

Also Read: RAW Superstar open to moving back to NXT

However, it didn't quite go to plan for Ricochet at Super ShowDown as he was brutally squashed by Lesnar, with The Beast landing a few German suplexes and an F5 to finish off Ricochet.